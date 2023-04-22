Coroner called to shooting scene on Dayton Street early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - An alleged shooter was detained after a fatal shooting on Dayton Street early Thursday morning.

Officials said the coroner's office responded to Dayton Street, between Scenic Highway and Plank Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the alleged shooter was detained, and that the shooter was the person to call 911.

BPRD identified the victim as 19-year-old Kevin Dunn.

This is a developing story.