Convicted killer Ryan Sharpe found guilty in East Baton Rouge murder trial

BATON ROUGE - Convicted killer Ryan Sharpe was found guilty in his murder trial Friday after previously pleading not guilty for reasons of insanity.

Sharpe was found guilty in East Baton Rouge for killing former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden. He was previously convicted of the murder of Brad Defranchesi and is also accused of killing Tommy Bass in East Feliciana; all three killings happened between July and October 2017.

Breeden was shot to death while doing yard work at his home on Port Hudson-Pride Road. Sharpe told law enforcement at the time that the FBI had given him hunting tags to shoot the men.

Sharpe's sentencing is set for Dec. 12.

