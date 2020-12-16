Construction officially halted on controversial housing complex in Watson

WATSON - The construction of a controversial dormitory with questionable permits is officially on hold as nearby residents fear it could bring the "wrong element" to their neighborhood.

Livingston Parish councilman Garry Talbert raised questions about the dormitory being built at Premier Concrete on Highway 16 in Watson to house employees. He says the company was allowed to build the complex without securing the proper construction permits.

"They bypassed the permitting process without notifying the residents," Talbert said. "I feel that in this parish, it's getting easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission."

Until the parish attorney can render an opinion on how the construction permits were issued, construction of the dormitory has been put on hold.

Homeowners in a nearby subdivision are concerned about what type of neighbors the complex will attract.

"It's too close to our community," said resident Vicki Spillman. "It's a small community and we're trying to keep our kids safe. They are right on top of us."