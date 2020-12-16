Latest Weather Blog
Construction officially halted on controversial housing complex in Watson
Related Story
WATSON - The construction of a controversial dormitory with questionable permits is officially on hold as nearby residents fear it could bring the "wrong element" to their neighborhood.
Livingston Parish councilman Garry Talbert raised questions about the dormitory being built at Premier Concrete on Highway 16 in Watson to house employees. He says the company was allowed to build the complex without securing the proper construction permits.
"They bypassed the permitting process without notifying the residents," Talbert said. "I feel that in this parish, it's getting easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission."
Until the parish attorney can render an opinion on how the construction permits were issued, construction of the dormitory has been put on hold.
Homeowners in a nearby subdivision are concerned about what type of neighbors the complex will attract.
"It's too close to our community," said resident Vicki Spillman. "It's a small community and we're trying to keep our kids safe. They are right on top of us."
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tangipahoa deputies gather in powerful show of support for fellow deputy hospitalized...
-
Auto insurance going back up to pre-pandemic rates
-
Baton Rouge considered for $240 million Exxon refinery project
-
Interview: 'Where the Money Reside' viral star discusses his inspiration
-
Bridge Center for Hope Prepares to Open
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round