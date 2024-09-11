74°
Latest Weather Blog
Construction begins on new Inspiration Center at BREC park designed to engage with local children
Related Story
BATON ROUGE —Construction began Monday on a new addition to the Howell Park BREC Community Center designed to engage and inspire local children.
The new Inspiration Center will use technology, education, sports and mentorship to help guide Baton Rouge youth.
“We are creating an environment in which our children can grow and bloom, we want the youth of today to be proud leaders of tomorrow...but we need the help of the community,” East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The Inspiration Center is a project from the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.
News
BATON ROUGE —Construction began Monday on a new addition to the Howell Park BREC Community Center designed to engage and... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener