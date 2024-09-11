74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Construction begins on new Inspiration Center at BREC park designed to engage with local children

Related Story

BATON ROUGE —Construction began Monday on a new addition to the Howell Park BREC Community Center designed to engage and inspire local children.

The new Inspiration Center will use technology, education, sports and mentorship to help guide Baton Rouge youth.

“We are creating an environment in which our children can grow and bloom, we want the youth of today to be proud leaders of tomorrow...but we need the help of the community,” East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Inspiration Center is a project from the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.

News
Construction begins on new Inspiration Center at...
Construction begins on new Inspiration Center at BREC park designed to engage with local children
BATON ROUGE —Construction began Monday on a new addition to the Howell Park BREC Community Center designed to engage and... More >>
2 days ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 Monday, September 09, 2024 3:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days