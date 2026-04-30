69°
Latest Weather Blog
Construction begins on multi-million dollar event center on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road
Related Story
ST. GEORGE — Construction has begun on a multi-million dollar event center and wedding venue on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road.
The Michael McDowell-designed venue, Aurora Park, will include two ballrooms, separate suites for bridal parties, a kitchen and a stage, with a spokesperson for the venue saying that it is designed to host weddings, corporate events, galas and community functions.
Aurora is expected to open in March 2027 and is accepting bookings now.
News
ST. GEORGE — Construction has begun on a multi-million dollar event center and wedding venue on Jefferson Highway near Highland... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grand jury indicts outgoing Orleans Parish sheriff nearly 1 year after major...
-
Family sues Amazon after worker killed in shooting at fulillment center
-
LSU pitching struggling to find their command
-
Several metro council members testify in city-parish corruption probe
-
What the Supreme Court map decision means for Louisiana voters