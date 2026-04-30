Construction begins on multi-million dollar event center on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road

ST. GEORGE — Construction has begun on a multi-million dollar event center and wedding venue on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road.

The Michael McDowell-designed venue, Aurora Park, will include two ballrooms, separate suites for bridal parties, a kitchen and a stage, with a spokesperson for the venue saying that it is designed to host weddings, corporate events, galas and community functions.

Aurora is expected to open in March 2027 and is accepting bookings now.