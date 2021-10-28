62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Congrats Grads! LSU, SU students to receive diplomas today

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Despite all of the expected inclement weather, Louisiana State University and Southern University are still planning to hold graduation ceremonies throughout the day.

LSU will begin their ceremonies at 9 a.m. in the PMAC with the main ceremony. Individual college graduations will be held through out today and Saturday. LSU is boasting another record-breaking class with more than 4,000 degrees awarded. 

Southern's next class of graduates will cross the stage at 10 a.m. More than 530 students will receive a degree at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. 

With the weather and packed parking, people are advised to head out to the ceremonies early.

News
Congrats Grads! LSU, SU students to receive...
Congrats Grads! LSU, SU students to receive diplomas today
BATON ROUGE - Despite all of the expected inclement weather, Louisiana State University and Southern University are still planning to... More >>
2 years ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 6:32:00 AM CDT May 10, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days