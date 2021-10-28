Congrats Grads! LSU, SU students to receive diplomas today

BATON ROUGE - Despite all of the expected inclement weather, Louisiana State University and Southern University are still planning to hold graduation ceremonies throughout the day.

LSU will begin their ceremonies at 9 a.m. in the PMAC with the main ceremony. Individual college graduations will be held through out today and Saturday. LSU is boasting another record-breaking class with more than 4,000 degrees awarded.

Southern's next class of graduates will cross the stage at 10 a.m. More than 530 students will receive a degree at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

With the weather and packed parking, people are advised to head out to the ceremonies early.