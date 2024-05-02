75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Confrontation during Ascension flood meeting results in postponement in vote on drainage

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish is actively pursuing a solution to its drainage and flooding issues, but this week the vote on drainage was postponed until next month.

During Monday's drainage board meeting, two councilmen found themselves embroiled in a heated discussion that escalated to such a point that officials decided it best to end the meeting altogether.

The confrontation involved Corey Orgeron of District 4 and Joel Robert of District 2, and their argument broke out as the council discussed hiring William Roux as East Ascension Drainage Director.

Apparently, Orgeron was triggered when members of the public who were in the audience began criticizing the board for removing Cointment from heading up the Parish's drainage efforts.

As Orgeron reportedly began bickering with some in the audience, Robert stepped in and expressed himself.

It was at this point that officials decided the meeting needed to end.

Aaron Lawler, a Councilman with District 10 said, "We've already been through this type of thing once before. Councilman Robert, Joe Robert, cursed out one of our employees and made threats against her husband. And was centered for that. You know, we've handled that before and we can handle this."

As a result of Orgeron and Robert's argument, the vote to hire a drainage consultant was been delayed.

2 years ago Wednesday, October 20 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 9:36:00 AM CDT October 20, 2021

