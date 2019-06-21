Condos along popular Baton Rouge getaway burned; pets still missing

PERDIDO KEY, FL - Twenty-six condos burned at a popular beach getaway after a massive fire.

Reports say early Wednesday morning more than 70 firefighters responded to the 17000 block of Perdido Key Drive, across the street from Florabama.

Escambia County first responders said the the flames spread so quickly that 12 units at the Key Harbour and 12 units at Pescador Landing were destroyed. One stand-alone home on the west side of the fire was also destroyed.

Officials say people living in the condos are safe, but some pets are still missing.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.