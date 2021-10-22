Competency hearing set for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge judge is waiting on one final opinion before deciding if accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe is fit to assist his attorneys in his defense.

Sharpe faces two murder charges in East Feliciana Parish and one more in East Baton Rouge Parish. On Wednesday, one of the three doctors who will determine if Sharpe is competent to assist his own defense in EBR has said he is not. A second doctor said he could. The final doctor in East Baton Rouge will give an opinion on Sharpe's mental health on Nov. 28.

Once all the doctors have turned in their assessments, a judge will determine whether Sharpe is competent to assist his defense.

A potential trial for Sharpe's charges in East Feliciana is currently on hold as well as two doctors in that parish have found him unfit to aid in his own defense.

Earlier this year, Sharpe pleaded not guilty to killing former BREC Park Commissioner Caroll Breeden. He also entered a not guilty plea for the deaths of Thomas Bass and Brad DeFrancheschi and the attempted murder of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe was previously sent to a facility in Jackson for treatment.