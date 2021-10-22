Latest Weather Blog
Competency hearing set for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge judge is waiting on one final opinion before deciding if accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe is fit to assist his attorneys in his defense.
Sharpe faces two murder charges in East Feliciana Parish and one more in East Baton Rouge Parish. On Wednesday, one of the three doctors who will determine if Sharpe is competent to assist his own defense in EBR has said he is not. A second doctor said he could. The final doctor in East Baton Rouge will give an opinion on Sharpe's mental health on Nov. 28.
Once all the doctors have turned in their assessments, a judge will determine whether Sharpe is competent to assist his defense.
A potential trial for Sharpe's charges in East Feliciana is currently on hold as well as two doctors in that parish have found him unfit to aid in his own defense.
Earlier this year, Sharpe pleaded not guilty to killing former BREC Park Commissioner Caroll Breeden. He also entered a not guilty plea for the deaths of Thomas Bass and Brad DeFrancheschi and the attempted murder of Buck Hornsby.
Sharpe was previously sent to a facility in Jackson for treatment.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilman censured after outburst at public meeting, charged in fight at his...
-
City-parish working to reduce flooding along Ward Creek
-
Legal sports betting soon to be a reality at many casinos across...
-
Government Street "Road Diet" Project finally reaches completion
-
Controversy at CATS, leaked audio hints at millions in missing dollars