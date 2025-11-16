80°
Company holds professional summit for Southern Ag students on best practices to get a job

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's agriculture students got a chance to work on professional development Friday morning.

A company called Drax held a professional summit to guide students on the best practices for getting a job. Drax is an international leader in sustainable energy who recruits students and also offer Southern students scholarships.

Company holds professional summit for Southern Ag students on best practices to get a job
