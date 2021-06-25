Companion Animal Alliance is overflowing with kittens and looking for help

BATON ROUGE - It's breeding season for cats and kittens are being dropped off by the dozens at Companion Animal Alliance.

"In May alone, we have actually intaken over 500-hundred cats, in just 30 to 31 days," CAA Executive Director Jillian Sergio said.

Most of the cats are newborns, and the shelter is now looking for folks to foster the kittens until they can find forever homes.

One foster, 14-year old Lillian Trosclair, was at the shelter to pick up her and her family's third foster kitten.

"Most of these cats need second chances," Lillian Trosclair said. "It's adorable when they play in our little hallway. They have toys and run around and it's just pretty cute."

Sergio says the shelter usually sees an uptick in folks dropping off their unwanted cats during this season, but this year's intake rates are higher than normal.

"A lot of them are too young to stay at the shelter because they need 24/7 care. We are running in the situation where we don't have enough foster homes to send these animals into," Sergio said.

Time is running out, with not enough space or resources for the shelter to take care of all these young kittens, some of which have to be bottle-fed.

"If we can't find foster care or rescue for them, unfortunately, we have to make some hard decisions," Sergio said.

For more information about the foster care program at CAA, click here.