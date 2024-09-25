Community unites for fundraiser honoring fallen Galvez fire chief

GONZALES - Saturday the Ascension Parish community came together to raise money for the family of fallen Galvez-Lake Fire Chief Bo James.

Byron "Bo" James, the fire chief of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, passed away September 12th after working in fire service for 18 years. James was 68 and was the fire chief until the time of his death.

On Saturday, the community came together to pick up sausage po-boys, with the proceeds going to Chief James's family.

His wife, Karen James, expressed her gratitude, saying she's honored by the number of people who turned up.

"I've just had this outpouring I just couldn't believe, it's so heartwarming to all the people that he touched that I didn't even know," James said.

Joshua Atkinson, now the Galvez Fire Chief, said he's not surprised by Chief James's impact.

"It's hard to explain the amount of people that came out that you didn't know knew him or however, it's amazing," Atkinson said. "I believe it's just what the chief pushed out there, he was out in the community, he did a lot with the kids and everyone coming out and outreaching so it's been awesome so far."

Chief James was laid to rest this week with a hero's escort, honoring his dedication and service.

His wife reflected on his impact, saying he was like family to everyone he encountered.

She described how he always made time for others, whether in the community or at the firehouse, and his kindness left a lasting impression on all.

"He was an all around good guy, real personable, never met a stranger at all. He would talk to people and he was probably kin to them anyways,” James said. “That's how he was, got along well with kids, and played Santa Clause. He made a really good rapport with the kids."