Community still feeling effects of Ida, now flooded by Nicholas

ALBANY - Flooding brought on by the overnight rain made roads impassable for some in Livingston Parish.

"I'm sure if we take the truck we can, but I still wouldn't risk it. It's just not for me," said Kallie Collins, who lives on Wagner road in Albany. "It's went down, completely down, and now it's back up again."

She lives here with her boyfriend and says they've learned to deal with this recurring nuisance.

"Very frustrating, it's just making me wonder. They're saying it's supposed to keep rising, if it's going to get in the house, but it shouldn't," Collins said.

The rising water is coming from Blood River.

"I know there's a big canal. That passes by, and it wraps around all past the wood line back there. And that usually gets high any time it rains. That gets a little bit high, but it never gets over that bridge."

With remnants of Nicholas expected to linger the next few days, all they can do is wait.

"We're just going to be stuck inside I guess. All day, not really going to go anywhere. Especially if it's going to keep rising."

Many in the area also still dealing with outages from Ida. They've contacted DEMCO but have not been given an updated time frame of when their power may be restored.