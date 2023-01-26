Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery.

Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has called the shooting a "targeted" attack, and it does not appear that Henderson was an intended target.

Family members say Henderson was performing at the club when he was struck by a stray bullet that went through his hip.

“He said he was working and next thing you know. All he saw was people running and people shot. That was basically it. He doesn't know what happened. All he knows is he was at the dj booth and working from that point on and a disarray happened,” says Henderson Senior.

Michael Henderson Sr is DJ Rev’s father. He says even though his on was shot in the hip. He is in very good spirits.

“Just believe that God is in the midst of everything and he will be healed and he will continue to move forward in life,” says Caston.

Since this shooting, the East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control have launched an investigation into the club. Tuesday ATC announced the club voluntarily suspended it’s business license to cooperate with the investigation.

“I have no news of the club, this is the first I’m hearing about it but at the end of the day it’s all about gathering information from the police side. Let them do what they are supposed to and then hopefully we can catch these individuals that did this heinous act,” says Henderson Senior.

As for DJ Rev, his parents tell us this will not stop him from pursuing his God given gifts.

“He will continue to be DJ Rev, this is just a setback right now. We are faith based people we believe in God’s will. He will continue to do what he does well and that will be DJ,” says Henderson Senior.

Those close to Henderson have created an online fundraiser where they're taking donations to help pay off his medical expenses.

Police are still trying to identify the person responsible for Sunday's shooting.