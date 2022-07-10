Community members fight blight, crime in Baton Rouge with clean up effort

BATON ROUGE- City leaders are taking another step to cut out crime and flight blight that plagues the area.

Baton Rouge is getting some special attention with a community clean up program. Councilwoman Tara Wicker is continuing her campaign against blight in her district with the help of members of Urban Specialist, an organization targeting crime and building communities.

Wednesday's canvas is looking to clean up Old South Baton Rouge and rid the area of common dumping sights. A free lawn service will also be provided to elderly residents in the area.

The clean up is part of the larger, ongoing effort to revitalize the area that has seen an increase in crime and a decrease in upkeep. Wicker has been leading the fight against blight for several months. She has been working to get dilapidated properties wrangled in and get rid of dumping piles.

The clean up effort will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Community members will be cleaning the following streets: Roosevelt, Garfield, Grant, McKinley, Johnston, Buchanan, Taft, Harding, Taylor, and Polk.