Community members encourage, give food to Baton Rouge Metro Airport employees working without pay

BATON ROUGE — Set Free Indeed Ministry and other community members collected food at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Wednesday to support TSA agents and air traffic controllers who are continuing work without pay as the government shutdown continues.

The group collected food, as well as essentials, to support those still working through the government shutdown at the airport, as well as providing encouragement to them.

"Our TSA agents and air traffic controllers are the unseen guardians of air travel," Executive Director of Set Free Indeed Ministry Tonja Myles said. "We want them to know they are valued, appreciated, and supported—not just from the sky, but right here on the ground."

The group said the initiative seeks to uplift and thank them for their service, especially during challenging times.

"These men and women help to keep us safe, and during this time, it's an honor to serve them since they serve so many and are still showing up. This is only a small example of how our community stands with them," Darren Myles, a board member of Baton Rouge Metro Airport and a pilot-in-training, said, joining the group to support the airport workers.