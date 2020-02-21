Community Meeting to address ExxonMobile Refinery fire

BATON ROUGE- After a large fireball erupted within the ExxonMobil refinery in north Baton Rouge early this week, State Senator Cleo Fields is holding a community meeting to make sure residents are safe.

The lawmaker will decide whether new legislation is needed to, "ensure the safety of the state’s citizens."

Fields said the meeting is open to anyone interested in the fire at the refinery. The agenda will include a discussion of findings within ExxonMobil’s 7- day report, which must be filed by Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

The forum will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM at The Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 6274 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70805.