Community gathers at the Capitol to pray for less violence

BATON ROUGE- People from several different churches, gathered on the steps of the Capitol Saturday morning, praying for a better tomorrow.

"We wanted to come to cover our city in prayer, cover our youth, cover all of Baton Rouge today in prayer," Kimberly Spruill, a minister at New Home Family Worship Center, said.

Spruill organized the event for the second year in a row. She says the prayers are needed as violence increases across the city.

"It's been heartbreaking, it's been devastating, its' been frustrating. It's sad. But we know the power of prayer," Spruill said.

Especially this week. That violence heavily impacts minors. High school senior Alana Buckley prayed out loud for her peers. As she was at the podium, police released the identify a minor who was shot dead Friday evening fleeing from a fight. Two people were arrested. That shooting on Florida Ave. was only one of several incidents involving a teenager this week.

"It's very hurtful. Especially if you know some of the people who died, or are participating in crime. It's very disheartening," Buckley said.

Spruill says they will continue delivering the message.

"Prayer is essential, we know that prayer works, that it changes things and we believe in the power of the name of Jesus," Spruill said.

They plan to hold more prayer events in the future.