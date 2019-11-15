Community activist shot to death hours after speaking out at city council meeting

PORT ALLEN – An outspoken member of the Port Allen community was found shot dead less than 24 hours after speaking out against violence at a city council meeting.

Police Chief Esdron Brown pleaded for the community to come forward with any information that could catch his killer.

"He was a good guy," Brown said. "He talked to us all the time, just a good guy, was against violence. Me and him talked two or three days ago. He supported the police."

Authorities say they first got a call in reference to a death on Avenue A in Port Allen around 8 a.m. Thursday. Both the Port Allen Police Department and West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were called to investigate.

The Port Allen police chief identified the victim as Larry Profit, a longtime activist in the community. Witnesses say Profit was seen at a city council meeting just last night, where he spoke out about violent crime in the area. Those who attended council meetings would routinely see him, and he was not afraid to stand up for causes whether they were popular in the community.

#BREAKING Port Allen Police identify this morning’s murder victim as Larry Profit. He was a community activist and spoke out at last nights council meeting against violence. Today he is dead. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Bot1m7dQka — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) November 14, 2019

The shooting left people like Michelle Wilson in utter shock. Wilson was Profit's goddaughter.

"He was a quiet guy...a good guy would give you the shirt off of his back," Wilson said. "He was just a real great guy."

No details about a potential suspect or motive have been made available at this time.