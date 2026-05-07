Community activist launches 'Save Our Kids' campaign in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A grandmother, who lost her 3-year-old grandson to gun violence, is canvassing the Baton Rouge area with yard signs as part of a campaign to address youth violence.

Kathy Tolliver launched the "Save Our Kids" campaign following recent arrests in the case of her grandson, Devin Page Junior, who was shot and killed in 2022.

"We cannot allow our kids to be in school, trying to concentrate on their work and then be bullied or initiated into gangs," Tolliver said.

As of May 5, 2026, at least 21 children and teens have been shot in East Baton Rouge Parish. 13 of them died.

Tolliver is placing signs along busy streets and in neighborhoods, hoping visibility will spark conversations and bring neighbors together.

"When something is in your face. You think about it," Tolliver said.

One stop on her route was the home of Dr. Carolyn Williams, a mother who lost her son Chad to gun violence 19 years ago.

"Absolutely had to be a part of it because I lost a child," Williams said.

After her son's death, Williams turned her pain into purpose. She got her doctoral degree and started a nonprofit called 'Healing Hearts Grief Support Group.' She helps other families deal with loss and PTSD surrounding violence.

"One thing about mothers who lose their children to violence in the streets. We don't want our children to seem like just another number," Williams said.

Both women hope the signs lead to conversations and eventually bring neighbors together to take action.

"I want to see change with our young people, and this is a step in that direction," Tolliver said.

If you want a sign or to learn more about 'Save Our Kids,' you can contact Kathy Tolliver at 225-650-1685.