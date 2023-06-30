Comite diversion project to move forward; Graves hopes for funding strategy in early July

BATON ROUGE - The underfunded Comite River Diversion Project will take new steps forward, even as the Army Corps of Engineers looks for ways to plug a massive funding shortfall.

Bids for upcoming work on the canal and related structures will be solicited and the project will move forward without further delay, Corps officials said on Thursday.

US Rep. Garret Graves told WBRZ News 2 that there is sufficient funding in a reserve account to advance construction. He said he hopes a complete funding strategy will be in place by the end of next week.

"I've spoken to everyone from the top general in the Corps of Engineers to the top political appointee in charge of the Corps of Engineers and have received commitments form all of them," he said. "This project will not be delayed any further. They will not slow down contracts."

In April, WBRZ reported that years of delays -- exacerbated by inflation -- contributed to a ballooning price tag. The New Orleans District Corps of Engineers estimated that an additional $420 million would be needed to finish the project, which is now likely to cost about $1 billion.

The idea to build the channel actually dates to the 1960s, but work began in earnest in 2019.

A portion of the channel has been dug and several bridges have already been built. Work is expected to continue into mid-2025.

When finished, the canal will run 12 miles from the Comite River to the Mississippi River, taking an East-West route that cuts across a stretch of land north of Baker and South of Zachary.

Hundreds of workers are assigned to the project, which aims to significantly reduce flooding in Zachary, Central and Watson.