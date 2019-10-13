Colton shout-out in post-game press conference

Home
On Your Side
Subdivision frustrated over servitude, parish says some might need to move fence
DENHAM SPRINGS - Residents in one neighborhood are frustrated to find out that their property lines are not where they thought. Livingston Parish is now...
More duplication of benefits checks going out
WASHINGTON, D.C. - HUD has approved Louisiana to...
Shoddy repair work creating new problems for flood victim
DENHAM SPRINGS - Rebuilding from the 2016 flood...
News
Firefighters work two arson cases overnight; Second fire at one address this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Fire fighters dealt with two arsons overnight, one burned what was left of a duplex on the fringe of downtown. Early Sunday...
Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans collapses; At least 2 dead, several injured
UPDATE: Gov. Edwards says at least two people...
Here's how to watch WBRZ on any device, anywhere
Here is how to watch WBRZ: ...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
A cool night in store
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies tonight, as temperatures will be bottoming out near 58° heading into Sunday morning. Conditions will be mostly...
Cold front sets stage for some rain, sharp cool down
It will be a rather unsettled finish to...
Showers and thunderstorms ahead of weekend cool down
It didn’t last long, this won’t last long....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Southern holds off Prairie View A&M 34-28
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Ladarius Skelton scored on a 6-yard run after Southern blocked a punt and Devon Benn added a late TD run to...
FINAL: Saints 31 | Buccaneers 24
Teddy Bridgewater sharp on New Orleans' second drive...
WATCH: Drew Brees throwing ball again for first time since injury
NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees shared...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Wednesday's health report
2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 9,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Paw Patrol Live Contest
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Paw Patrol Live Contest
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
A cool night in store
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
Colton shout-out in post-game press conference
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Edwards headed for runoff with Rispone
Entire stadium of Tiger fans chomp after Gators victory
President Trump holds election eve rally in Lake Charles
Residents unsurprised by major crash that left mom, child seriously hurt in...
New exit ramp off I-10/I-110 interchange open Friday
Sports Video
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 4- Kee Hawkins
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38