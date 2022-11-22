Latest Weather Blog
College students rally against cuts at the Louisiana Capitol
BATON ROUGE - College students worried their campuses could close their doors mid-semester swarmed the Louisiana Capitol steps to protest the threat of deep budget cuts.
Higher education leaders estimated 2,000 students attended Wednesday's rally, which featured chants of "No more cuts!" Students also held signs saying "Louisiana Needs More College Graduates" and "S.O.S: Save Our Schools."
The state's four public college system presidents urged students to reach out to lawmakers and pressure them to protect campuses from slashing. And Gov. John Bel Edwards told those gathered on the Capitol steps that he was working to shield the schools.
The Democratic governor is asking lawmakers gathered in a special session to raise taxes to help close deep gaps in this year's and next year's budget. But some Republicans have shown resistance to taxes.
