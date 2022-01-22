College student mugged at apartment complex near LSU

BATON ROUGE - A woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in the parking lot of a student housing complex near LSU.

The victim was attacked at the Legacy Apartments on Burbank Drive around 9 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The agency said she was walking to her car when three individuals took her keys at gunpoint and then stole her vehicle.

The victim was not harmed during the encounter. Sources told WBRZ she was an LSU student and was on her way to class when the robbery happened.

The sheriff's office suspects the same individuals stole a vehicle in Ascension Parish and dumped that car outside the apartment complex near LSU before the robbery Thursday morning.

The Legacy apartment complex released the following statement Thursday afternooon.

"An incident occurred this morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m. at The Legacy at Baton Rouge, located at 449 Ben Hur Road.

A resident left their apartment and was confronted by three armed individuals who demanded keys to that resident’s vehicle. The resident complied with the demand and the individuals left the property in the stolen vehicle. There is no additional immediate threat to residents or staff at this time.

The Legacy’s property management team has shared surveillance video from this morning, and are fully cooperating with the Baton Rouge Police Department’s investigation.

Landmark Properties takes all acts of violence of this nature very seriously and our team is fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident. The security of residents and on-site staff is our primary concern and we have a zero-tolerance policy for criminal activity on our property."