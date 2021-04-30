75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

college gameday starts at 8 am

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - It's Homecoming Week and as the ESPN College Gameday crew gears up to make their second appearance on LSU campus, local fans are ready to show their support for the Tigers! 

No. 5 LSU hosts No.7 Florida on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium and the Tigers are still fresh from a 42-6 win against Utah State.

While the College Gameday show airs on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on ESPN, this weekend's much-anticipated game begins at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

News
LSU fans ready for homecoming week
LSU fans ready for homecoming week
BATON ROUGE - It's Homecoming Week and as the ESPN College Gameday crew gears up to make their second appearance... More >>
1 year ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 5:35:00 AM CDT October 11, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days