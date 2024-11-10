73°
College GameDay Picks - Skenes, Dunne
BATON ROUGE — One of the biggest game days of the season is kicking off, stay tuned in to WBRZ for live coverage and commentary.
Reporter Jordan Ponzio checked in on ESPN's College Gameday live in the Quad.
The LSU Women's basketball team showed out to support their fellow athletes ahead of the match against Alabama.
