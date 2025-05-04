60°
Coast Guard working oil spill near Garden Island Bay
NEW ORLEANS - The United Stated Coast Guard is working an "uncontrolled oil and natural gas discharge" near Garden Island Bay.
According to the Coast Guard, the Unified Command has more than 180 responders supporting response efforts. Responders have recovered approximately 32,718 gallons of oily water mixture.
Aerial surveys are ongoing, and air monitoring has not indicated any immediate concerns in the response area, according to officials. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
