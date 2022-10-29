Coast Guard rescues two after deadly helicopter crash off Louisiana coast

MORGAN CITY - One person died and two are in critical condition after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday evening.

KATC said the U.S. Coast Guard got a call at 6:35 p.m. saying a helicopter crashed offshore, about 46 miles from Morgan City, with three people aboard.

Coast Guard watchstanders launched aircrews to rescue the helicopter crew members. Two people were reportedly helped out with a life raft from an oil rig before they were airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.

The body of the third crew member was found in the submerged helicopter, according to the news outlet.

The two rescued crew members were last reported to be in critical condition.