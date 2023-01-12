Coach Orgeron comments on Spring game

70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - With four minutes left in the first half, the 2017 National L Club Spring Game was abandoned due to lightning near in Tiger Stadium with the Purple leading White, 7-3.

The game started in Tiger Stadium earlier Saturday afternoon, but a thunderstorm forced the game to move to a different venue.

The remainder of the game was played in the LSU Football Indoor Practice Facility.

In the Indoor facility, the White team finished off a 26-7 victory.

Saturday, April 22 2017

