Coach Orgeron comments on Spring game

BATON ROUGE - With four minutes left in the first half, the 2017 National L Club Spring Game was abandoned due to lightning near in Tiger Stadium with the Purple leading White, 7-3.
The game started in Tiger Stadium earlier Saturday afternoon, but a thunderstorm forced the game to move to a different venue.
The remainder of the game was played in the LSU Football Indoor Practice Facility.
In the Indoor facility, the White team finished off a 26-7 victory.
