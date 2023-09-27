73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coach Kim Mulkey opened doors for Tigers' first practice of the season on Monday

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans excited for the upcoming women's basketball season are in luck as the first practice was open and free to attend. 

The session officially began at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, but doors to the PMAC opened at 1 p.m. 

Coach Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith were all be in attendance along with transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow. 

News
Coach Kim Mulkey opened doors for Tigers'...
Coach Kim Mulkey opened doors for Tigers' first practice of the season on Monday
BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans excited for the upcoming women's basketball season are in luck as the first practice was... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 25 2023 Sep 25, 2023 Monday, September 25, 2023 6:25:00 PM CDT September 25, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days