Coach Kim Mulkey opened doors for Tigers' first practice of the season on Monday
BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans excited for the upcoming women's basketball season are in luck as the first practice was open and free to attend.
The session officially began at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, but doors to the PMAC opened at 1 p.m.
Coach Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith were all be in attendance along with transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow.
