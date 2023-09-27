Coach Kim Mulkey opened doors for Tigers' first practice of the season on Monday

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans excited for the upcoming women's basketball season are in luck as the first practice was open and free to attend.

The session officially began at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, but doors to the PMAC opened at 1 p.m.

Coach Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith were all be in attendance along with transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow.