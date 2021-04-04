Coach Ed Orgeron, controversial attorney among those scheduled at LSU hearing next week

BATON ROUGE - An agenda posted Friday morning lists LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron and Baton Rouge attorney Vicki Crochet, among others, who have been called to testify at a legislative hearing next week related to the ongoing fallout over how LSU handled sexual assault complaints, specifically involving star athletes.

Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry was asked to attend but is out of town, according to an agenda item released Friday. Ausberry, who's faced calls for his firing since the Husch Blackwell report was made public, was suspended amid the aftermath of the outside investigation into LSU's Title IX policies.

Miriam Segar, a senior associate athletic director who was also suspended amid the Title IX investigation, has also been called to testify.

Also scheduled are LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward, representatives from the board of supervisors and LSU human resources officials.

Vicki Crochet, who's also been asked to speak, was over the 2013 Les Miles sexual harassment investigation that became public last month.

The hearing is set for April 8 at 10 a.m. See the agenda here.

Thursday, WBRZ reported lawmakers asked that Coach Ed Orgeron testify at the state capitol amid a back-and-forth over whether he spoke directly to a 74-year-old who accused former football star Derrius Guice of harassment in 2017.

The request comes a week after Gloria Scott made national headlines for her testimony alleging that Guice sexually harassed her while she worked security at the Superdome. Scott alleged she talked over the phone to Coach Orgeron about disciplining Guice after the incident, but Orgeron and the school have denied that conversation ever happened.

Attorney Vicki Crochet has been tied to two recent government agency investigations into similar sexual assault or harassment complaints. Crochet managed the2013 Les Miles sexual harassment investigation that recently became public. She also managed an investigation at the state attorney general's office which eventually forced a high-ranking prosecutor to resign.