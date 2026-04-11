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Clinton man sentenced to 2 life sentences after being found guilty of rape
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CLINTON — A Clinton man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after he was found guilty on multiple counts of rape.
On Tuesday, 56-year-old David Hall pleaded guilty to rape, for which he was arrested in 2023. According to District Attorney Sam D'Aquila, he was charged with raping two victims, with first-degree rape carrying a mandatory life sentence.
According to arrest records, Hall was arrested in June 2023 on gun, simple battery and rape charges.
While he was in jail awaiting trial for the 2023 arrests, he was also charged with introducing contraband into a parish prison along with two others.
D'Aquila added that he was still being housed at the East Feliciana Parish Prison as of Thursday, but that he would be sent to a federal facility soon.
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