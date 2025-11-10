53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clinton is Home Foundation hosts Meet the Veterans event

Related Story

CLINTON - The Clinton is Home Foundation hosted its Meet the Veterans event on Saturday in celebration of Veterans Day.

The event gave the community an opportunity to meet local veterans, including members of the Navy, Army and Marine Corps. 

Attendees enjoyed food, door prizes, and live entertainment as they showed their appreciation to those who served our country.

News
Clinton is Home Foundation hosts Meet the...
Clinton is Home Foundation hosts Meet the Veterans event
CLINTON - The Clinton is Home Foundation hosted its Meet the Veterans event on Saturday in celebration of Veterans Day.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 08 2025 Nov 8, 2025 Saturday, November 08, 2025 2:49:00 PM CST November 08, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days