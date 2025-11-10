53°
Clinton is Home Foundation hosts Meet the Veterans event
CLINTON - The Clinton is Home Foundation hosted its Meet the Veterans event on Saturday in celebration of Veterans Day.
The event gave the community an opportunity to meet local veterans, including members of the Navy, Army and Marine Corps.
Attendees enjoyed food, door prizes, and live entertainment as they showed their appreciation to those who served our country.
