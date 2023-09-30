Clemson coach Dabo Swinney surprises equipment manager with Super Bowl tickets

CLEMSON, SC - A kind gesture from Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has won over hearts on social media.

On Thursday, Swinney and the rest of the national champion Clemson team surprised the team's equipment manager David Saville with tickets to Super Bowl LIII.

Swinney says Saville, who has Down Syndrome, is a huge source of positivity for the Tigers, and this week they decided to pay that kindness back.

"David fills the room with joy," Swinney said. "He gives our team and myself unbelievable perspective."

The video has earned more than 25,000 shares on Facebook alone.