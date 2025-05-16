City to address drainage pipe, sinkhole eating Broadmoor yard

BATON ROUGE - A family in Broadmoor is anxious to find the source of an erosion problem in their backyard that's been growing worse for several years.

Alex Domingue has an in-ground pool, a swing set, and a nice fenced-in yard for his family. He first noticed an issue with his yard sinking in 2018 and now he's scared to let his young child play in the yard or get into the pool since dirt is washing away from one of the edges.

"We need to be cautious because of this sinkhole that we have," said Domingue.

Domingue's headache centers around the canal that runs between properties along Tudor Drive and South Woodhaven Drive. His home backs up to the deep canal that seems to keep growing wider and wider.

"No one can seem to figure out the problem," he said.

The city has been by several times taking a look, performing tests over and over again. The city revisited the property on Monday to take photos and make another assessment.

Large trees sliding into the canal concern him — so does a power pole that appears to be having trouble keeping the lights on. It's leaning and sinking further into the ground. Domingue says Entergy has been out several times to make adjustments but the pole continues to move; the power line connecting power to his neighbor's home is nearly resting on their house. Domingue says his power goes out so often they purchased a generator to keep the essentials operational.

The situation has been the focus of the Domingues' time and energy. It's a safety concern that's destroying their property, one rainfall at a time.

The city tells 2 On Your Side it has discovered the source of the problem and plan to make repairs in June. A stormwater drainage pipe running parallel to the canal is leaking and needs to be fixed. That will entail sealing joins along the drain line, which Domingue is hopeful will fix his issue.