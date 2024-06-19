75°
City's Juneteenth festival postponed due to inclement weather
BATON ROUGE - A free event in the capital to celebrate Juneteenth is being postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.
Unity Fest, the city's free Juneteenth celebration, has been postponed to Wednesday due to the weather. The event will now be hosted on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood.
Attendees can look forward to several performances in multiple mediums and expect free food and drinks.
For more information on the event, visit the city's website here.
