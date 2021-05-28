City-Parish provides 2 On Your Side with tour of maintenance projects

BATON ROUGE - The mission continues to clear clogged canals in East Baton Rouge. It comes after a story Monday about a man doing it himself after his neighborhood has flooded multiple times.

Tuesday, the City-Parish showed 2 On Your Side where it's been working recently. In Dawson Creek near Nairn Park, the City-Parish worked to clear a tree. It's also removed loose branches and dirt from a canal at Baird Drive. At Brentwood and Cullen Avenue a large tree was removed from blocking a box culvert. Last week, following a 2 On Your Side report about a blocked drainage ditch that may have caused some homes to flood, the Department of Maintenance followed up and went there the next day.

Wednesday, the crews will be working in a neighborhood behind Academy Sports off Airline Highway to clear a drainage way there.