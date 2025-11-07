City-parish officials commemorate start of Veterans Month with various downtown memorial events

BATON ROUGE — City-parish officials commemorated the start of Veterans Month with a new community program honoring the 249th anniversary of America's founding, as well as its veterans.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office, as well as the Mayor's Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs and the Blue Star Mothers of Baton Rouge, held a ceremony for Veterans Month in Rhorer Plaza behind City Hall on Wednesday morning.

Among the city programs highlighted by the mayor's office was the Hometown Hero Banner Initiative, which showcases approximately 50 banners of local veterans throughout downtown Baton Rouge.

The mayor's office also unveiled the "Salute and Share" program, which saw the planting of 249 American flags in Rhorer Plaza, a flag for each year of America's history. Citizens were then invited to take a flag home to honor a veteran or display it in recognition of Veterans Day.