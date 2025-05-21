75°
Latest Weather Blog
City-parish offices will close for Kip Holden funeral services, Memorial Day weekend
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - City-parish offices will be closed on Wednesday as well as close early on Friday and reopen Tuesday for Kip Holden's funeral and Memorial Day weekend.
Official offices will close at noon on Wednesday to allow employees and the public to pay their respect as the late Mayor Holden lies in state at City Hall. A brief private ceremony will take place inside the city hall lobby at 4 p.m., after which the public is invited to visit and pay their respect from 4:30 to 8 p.m..
For the Memorial Day holiday, offices will close at 2 p.m. on Friday and remain closed on Monday, May 26. City-parish offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 27.
News
BATON ROUGE - City-parish offices will be closed on Wednesday as well as close early on Friday and reopen Tuesday... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former BR Mayor-President Holden to lie in-state at City Hall before Thursday...
-
Historians say learning history of Nottoway Plantation opens conversations about legacy of...
-
LSU baseball feels confident in coming national seed
-
Loranger woman accused of filing false child abuse reports arrested
-
Deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder tried to hide gun under pot