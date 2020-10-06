City of Zachary auctions off pieces of their history in downtown area

ZACHARY - Pieces of antiques are being auctioned off in Historic Zachary District this weekend.



"We've got quite a few historic homes that the city has acquired over the years that just sadly weren't being utilized," said Zachary city-councilman Hunter Landry.



Landry says the auction is ultimately part of their plan to revitalize downtown Zachary.



The homes, along with antique pieces inside, are set to be sold off.



"With the ever-increasing costs of maintenance and liability insurance, we just felt like it wasn't a good use of taxpayer dollars. We felt like the history of the houses and the quality of their preservations would be much better kept in the hands of a private entity, " said Landry.



The city hopes the homes will be transformed into retail shops or restaurants.



The goal is to not only preserve the history but draw more people to the area.



"The developers understand the history of these homes, and will bring them back to pristine condition. This is going to be a win-win for the city of Zachary," said Zachary Historic Village Director, Mary Landry.



For more information about the auction schedule, click here.

https://www.cityofzachary.org/news-events/news/public-auction-announced-in-downtown-zachary



Proceeds from the live auction will go toward the redevelopment of Downtown Zachary.