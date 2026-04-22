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City of St. George aims to separate from EBR Schools, pushes for its own school district
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ST. GEORGE - Voters across Louisiana will decide in May if the City of St. George should create its own school district.
The decade-long fight reached the next stage on Monday when St. George Mayor Dustin Yates pushed for a "yes" vote on Amendment 2. As the fifth-largest city in Louisiana, the city would face a massive undertaking in creating a new school district, but voters in all 64 parishes will make the final decision.
On Monday morning, Yates was surrounded by city council members and state leaders as he advocated for the Second Amendment on the May ballot.
"We didn't start this movement for the few," Yates said. "We started this to educate all children in the city of St. George."
A vote "yes" would amend the Louisiana state constitution, allowing for the creation of the St. George Community School District.
Resident Shaunn Wyche's daughter is a second-grader in the EBR school system. His son graduated from Woodlawn a few years ago and attended an Ivy League university.
"We're on the verge of disrupting a school district that has made tremendous progress," Lewis said.
Lewis put a sign in front of his home opposing Amendment 2. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system would lose money as well as students who currently choose to attend the magnet programs throughout the parish.
Election day is May 16. Early voting runs from May 2 through May 9.
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