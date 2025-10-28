80°
Latest Weather Blog
City of Gonzales hosts second annual Fall Fest
Related Story
GONZALES— The City of Gonzales celebrated its second annual Fall Fest on Sunday afternoon.
Families in the community gathered at the PACE Center to enjoy the fall festivities.
Local vendors were set up outside the building, and inside there was food, live music, and, of course, treats for the kids.
Mayor Tim Riley said it was exciting to see children come out of the house and have fun.
"I'm enjoying watching the smiles on the kids' faces and the adults are having fun on the inside, hearing the bad that they're very familiar with, so all of that is exciting," Riley said.
Riley said he is looking forward to next year's event to grow larger.
News
GONZALES— The City of Gonzales celebrated its second annual Fall Fest on Sunday afternoon. Families in the community... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Melissa makes a historic landfall among the most powerful hurricanes
-
Lockdown at Plaquemine High lifted as Iberville Parish deputies investigate weapon near...
-
BRPD arrests man accused of injuring two people in Red Roof Inn...
-
Baton Rouge Community College breaks record for first-year student enrollment for fall...
-
Alabama engineering company moving to St. George bringing 111 new jobs
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future