82°
Latest Weather Blog
Chris Brown and Usher to make stop in New Orleans during 2026 tour
Related Story
NEW ORLEANS — Chris Brown and Usher will bring The R&B Tour to the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 20, 2026.
The Grammy Award-winning artists announced the 33-date co-headlining stadium tour across North America. The tour kicks off June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and wraps up Dec. 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The tour will partner with Global Citizen to provide access to quality education for children around the world by donating $1 for every ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning April 21 followed by The R&B Tour Presale on April 23. General on sale begins April 27 at noon. Click here for more information.
News
NEW ORLEANS — Chris Brown and Usher will bring The R&B Tour to the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 20, 2026.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open
-
Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head...
-
2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using...
-
Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night