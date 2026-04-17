Chris Brown and Usher to make stop in New Orleans during 2026 tour

NEW ORLEANS — Chris Brown and Usher will bring The R&B Tour to the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 20, 2026.

The Grammy Award-winning artists announced the 33-date co-headlining stadium tour across North America. The tour kicks off June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and wraps up Dec. 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The tour will partner with Global Citizen to provide access to quality education for children around the world by donating $1 for every ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning April 21 followed by The R&B Tour Presale on April 23. General on sale begins April 27 at noon. Click here for more information.