Chris Blair ready for LSU season-opener as new 'Voice of the Tigers'

BATON ROUGE – Chris Blair has only been living in Baton Rouge for nine months, but he has been busy getting ready for the biggest play-by-play of the year as the new "Voice of the Tigers."

Blair is filling the shoes of a broadcast legend, but has had plenty of practice since falling into the family business at just 14 years old.

"I was doing weather reports sign-on Saturday and Sunday mornings for my father's company," Blair said.

Blair had aspirations of becoming a lawyer, graduating from Lander University in Greenville, S.C. with a political science major, but radio stuck with him.

One radio job started it all, followed by another one at Clemson and later Georgia Southern.

"I think it was then I realized 'You know you can do this as a career,'" Blair said.

When Jim Hawthorne announced his retirement, Blair sent in his resume with the dream of being at LSU. Nine months after joining the Tigers he still finds it surreal.

"Still pinch myself everyday that I walk out of the office headed to my car and I look up and there's Tiger Stadium," Blair said.

Blair called his first season of LSU baseball this spring, and of course did so with the help of the Rally Possum.

"Getting beat, and the possum came out.. it broke the tension," Blair said.

This Saturday, Blair will be the rally sound to break the tension for South Louisiana, a state that is still recovering from the tragedy the recent historic flood left behind. Blair says that he has watched the way people have responded and are taking care of one another in the state.

"I wasn't born and raised here, but it really feels like a place that was built for me," Blair said.

He has the first couple of radio shows with Coach Les Miles under his belt and with the football season finally here he knows how big this is.

"We're there to have fun and entertain. At the end of the day talking football is fun, that's why we love it," Blair said.

When he cracks the mic at Lambeau Field on Saturday, he'll be ready to do what he does best and enjoys the most.

"By the time I sit down and they kick the football off, that's the part I enjoy, that's really not a job for me," Blair said.