Children killed in Sorrento crash, arrest made

UPDATE: Police say they have upgraded the charges against Stephen Daigle after a a toxicology report revealed he had a BAC nearly double the legal driving limit at the time of the crash.

Daigle’s charges were upgraded to two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, and one count of vehicular negligent injuring. Daigle remains incarcerated in the Ascension Parish Jail.

*****

SORRENTO - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead Sunday night.

According to authorities, 47-year-old Stephen Daigle was seen around 9 p.m. weaving in and out of traffic on I-10W near Highway 61.

He reportedly struck the back of a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Aisha Philson and ran her off the road. Her vehicle overturned and ejected three people while Daigle's vehicle entered the median and struck the cable barrier.

As a result, 8-year-old Willie Williams Jr. and 1-month-old Arielle Philson, who were not restrained, sustained fatal injuries.

Aisha and a 12-year-old passenger were also not restrained and sustained serious injuries.

Daigle suffered minor injuries and was later arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.