Child shot, critically injured in Zion City near Glen Oaks Middle School

BATON ROUGE - According to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, a two-year-old was shot and killed during an incident near the Glen Oaks/Zion City area around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The deadly shooting occurred on West Upland Avenue near Glen Oaks Middle School and police say a suspect named Kendrick Myles is tied to the crime.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified the toddler as two-year-old Azariah Thomas.

Myles was taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping another child, holding the youth hostage, and engaging in an hours-long stand-off with authorities early Friday morning.

Baton Rouge Police held a news conference regarding the crime spree that Myles is allegedly tied to.

During the news conference, Police Chief Paul pleaded with the community to work together to end violent acts and work with officials to identify and apprehend those who engage in criminal activity.