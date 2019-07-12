Child injured after hit getting off bus

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by a passing truck as she was getting off the school bus in Clinton yesterday.

The girl is listed in serious condition, suffering from several broken bones. One woman who saw the wreck broke down as she described the details.

"It was horrible. Most horrible thing I've seen in real life," said Erin Lofton, who witnessed the accident.

Lofton is still shaken by what she witnessed the day before on Highway 67 in East Feliciana Parish.

"I saw two kids come in front of bus, and the man at the last minute swerved to the right but it was too late."

The little girl was struck by the man's Ford Explorer. Lofton was close behind the man and said he was distracted, swerving while driving and talking on his cell phone.

"I just remember I couldn't breathe when I saw the girl get hit because she flipped around. Her shoes were left like she was taking a step," said Lofton. "Side-by-side."

The girl suffered several broken bones and is listed in serious condition. Lofton said she couldn't even look at the girl as she lay unconscious on the highway.

"As a mother, I can't imagine what is going through her head," Lofton said. "Screaming 'Oh my God,' hysterical. "She didn't pick her baby up, but was screaming at her and talking to her."

The driver that hit the girl was identified as 67-year-old Hoyt Norwood of Baker. He was issued citations for passing a school bus and driving with a suspended license.