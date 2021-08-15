Child hospitalized after parents say daycare forgot 4-year-old in transit van

BATON ROUGE - A four-year-old was taken by ambulance and treated at the hospital Friday evening after being forgotten in a daycare van, the child's parents told WBRZ.

Jenna Aucoin, the mother of the four-year-old talked to WBRZ shaken up and still in shock.

"I'm upset," said Aucoin. "It was hard going and seeing him soaking wet. Scared. My husband, scared. Upset. You know, we trust this place with our son. We trust that they're taking care of him."

The child was treated for dehydration and was soaking in sweat when he was found in the van by his father shortly after 5 o'clock Friday evening. The child's parents said the boy was picked up by the daycare van driver around 3 p.m. from a nearby school and would have typically been cared for until being picked up by parents around 5.

It wasn't until the child's father went to pick his son up that they realized the child was missing.

"He reported back and started walking towards the daycare van that our child had rode back to the center on, and noticed that our son was trying to get out of the van," said Aucoin.

Aucoin says once they arrived to the hospital the app used to check kids in and out of the daycare showed her sister checked her son out. The mother tells WBRZ that did not happen and believes the daycare added it after the fact. Aucoin says they have hired an attorney.

"Not only was this child left on a bus, but this parent showed up at the daycare asking where his child was," said attorney Richard Sprinkle. "The parent searched two buildings and asked everyone in the daycare center, 'Where's the child?' nobody knew. None knew. No one cared. That's the problem."

Even with the rainy weather, as clouds broke, sunshine warmed the skies above the Stumberg-area daycare. At nearly 90-degrees, an hour inside a vehicle could feel like nearly 130. The parents said the child was left in the van for about three hours.

The child is at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. The parents tell us he will be okay.

WBRZ reached out to the daycare for a comment but they did not respond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will not be investigating the case, but state regulators will.