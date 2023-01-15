Child abuse investigation leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE –Calvin Toney’s live-in girlfriend was arrested days before Toney was killed by police in a struggle that began when a child welfare investigator brought an officer with her to their apartment on an investigation.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained arrest information in the hours after the shooting of Calvin Toney who'd also been convicted on similar charges in previous years.

Police arrested Naima Kimber, 24, on second-degree cruelty to juvenile charges on Saturday after Kimber's two-year-old boy was taken to a hospital emergency room for burns on his feet. Doctors reported to police that the unidentified child also had fractured ribs and burns to his lower shin.

According to arrest records obtained by WBRZ, Kimber told investigators the most recent burns were from a spilled bucket of hot water and the other burn was from earlier in the month when the boy burned himself with an iron. The rib injuries, Kimber said, were from falling off a toy truck.

Kimber's arrest came just days before state Department of Children and Family Services were investigating abuse allegations at her apartment where Toney was staying.

In 2014, Toney pleaded guilty in an unrelated child abuse case where another child – Toney's 19-month-old daughter – was hospitalized for burns on 15 percent of her body. In that case, investigators also said the child had fractured bones in various parts of her body. Toney was sentenced to seven years in prison with credit for time served. His probation was revoked after failing to report to his parole officer after yet another arrest when his ex-girlfriend at the time accused him of attacking her.

Monday night, authorities said Toney struggled with the officer assigned to escort the DCFS worker before the officer shot him. District Attorney Hillar Moore described a chaotic situation between the two – Toney, not handcuffed, fighting with the officer while trying to reach for a weapon – likely the officer's TASER.

Toney's family confirmed the relationship between he and Kimber in a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives said neither Kimber nor the child were at the apartment when authorities found Toney there Monday evening. Jail records show Kimber is still in jail.

Information about the child was not immediately available as of this post.

