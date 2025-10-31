63°
Chicken Salad Chick offers free meals to kids affected by SNAP funds drying up

DENHAM SPRINGS — Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program funds will not be received by millions of Americans if the government shutdown is not ended by Nov. 1. 

In Denham Springs, Chicken Salad Chick is offering children free kid's meals until SNAP benefits are restored in Louisiana. 

"Please limit to one kid's meal per child present, dine-in only. No purchase necessary, no questions asked," the restaurant said on Facebook. 

The company said that they "do not intend to take sides or make this offer political — we simply believe that no child should go hungry." 

The deal is being offered at the Denham Springs location off Juban Road. Other locations are also offering the deal. For more information, call your local Chicken Salad Chick.

TO FIND FOOD PANTRIES NEAR YOU - CLICK HERE

Wednesday, October 29 2025

